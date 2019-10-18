|
Oshkosh - Marion A. Blood, age 95, of Oshkosh, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bethel Home. She was born on July 23, 1924, the daughter of Harry E. and Ada (Jorgenson) Blood.
Marion was a graduate of Oshkosh High School and Northwestern Bible School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
For almost 30 years before retirement she worked in the Financial Services Office at UW-Oshkosh.
Marion was a member of Plymouth Church, but more importantly she was a faithful child of the Living God and His only begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. From the time Marion came to faith in Christ until the time of her failing health, Marion fervently served the Lord with gladness. She ministered to countless missionaries in numerous ways. Her heart's desire was to see people come to Christ, by faith, and find forgiveness for their sins and enter into a brand new life filled with hope and a purpose for living. Her love for God was contagious and to know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed until the day when all of the redeemed will be reunited in the presence of our wonderful Savior and together we will experience life never before dreamed possible.
Marion is survived by her sister Esther Tank, of Oshkosh; a niece, Joan Annis, and her husband Fred, of DePere; two Great-nieces, Nicole (Annis) Heintz and Amy Annis, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law Vernon Tank and a nephew, Eric Tank.
Many thanks to the caring and loving staff of Bethel Home. Marion loved you! Thanks for being by her side when she left the confines of her frail broken body into the arms of her loving Savior.
A Committal Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Brooks Cemetery located at 2988 Brooks Road (northwest of Oshkosh). Following the Committal Service there will be a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm at Plymouth Church, 1325 Georgia St, Oshkosh and followed by a light luncheon.
Pastor Rick Hopkins officiating.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019