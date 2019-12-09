|
Marion Kalsky
Oshkosh - Marion Kalsky, 81, died peacefully on December 7, 2019 at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh. Marion was born on May 26, 1938, the third of ten children to John and Vivian (Hinz) Schuhart.
Marion grew up on Oshkosh's west side. She spent her youth helping raise her younger siblings when she wasn't swimming at the West Side Bathing Beach or playing at Mary Jewel and Rainbow Parks. Winters were spent ice skating on Sawyer Creek.
Marion spent her working career in the hospitality business. She managed the Oshkosh Country Club, Ridgeway Country Club, was the bar manager at Robbins and owned Maximillian's Restaurant in downtown Oshkosh. She also spent a brief career in real estate. She then relocated to Ft. Myers, Florida where she worked at the Sundial on Sanibel Island. It was there where she met Tom Kalsky who took her to New York City and married her at the Tavern on the Green. They spent the next decade enjoying the sights and sounds of the New York City lifestyle.
Marion and Tom then retired to Ft. Myers, Florida spending the next fifteen years playing golf and kicking back on the beach at the Lani Kai on Ft. Myers Beach. They later moved to The Villages in Florida where she lived until 2009 before returning home to Oshkosh. Her later years were spent cooking and baking for her family while being an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom Kalsky, son Curt Fenzl, great granddaughter Maria Fenzl, brother Jack (Sandy) Schuhart, sister Margaret (Jerry) Leary and her constant canine companion Tiki. She is survived by her sons Chris (Debbie) Fenzl and Lee Van Asten. Grandson Jonathan Fenzl, great grand daughter Madelynn Fenzl, Jonathan's fiancee Chelsey and daughters Anika and Bella. Step daughters Marie (Jimmy) George and their children, Alexandria, Brad and Jimmy. Linda (Chris) Montemarano and their daughters Kristen and Michelle. Brothers Daryl (Lynn) Schuhart, Lee Schuhart, Michael (Ellen) Schuhart and Joseph Schuhart. Sisters Donna Stenson, Roxanne Barkhahn and Holly (Robert) Leonhardt. Along with 31 nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Visitation from 1:30 - 2:30 with a service immediately following.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019