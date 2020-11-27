Marion L HemminghausOshkosh - Marion L. Hemminghaus, age 90, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Eden Meadows Nursing Home. She was born April 5, 1930 to the late Herbert and Lillian (Neitzel) Barthels in Oshkosh. Marion married Raymond Hemminghaus on September 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on October 23, 1996. Marion loved being a crossing guard at Smith School during the 1960s. After that, her enjoyment came from waitressing at Kinker's Korners in Van Dyne and then at Marco's Italian Gardens in Oshkosh. She then retired from Wal Mart as a cashier in the mid 1990s. Marion, along with her late husband Ray, were faced with many challenges while bringing up their three children, all with having Muscular Dystrophy. She was such a loving, caring and devoted Mom who taught her kids to never give up, no matter how hard life's obstacles could be for them. Marion also enjoyed taking many vacations with her family as a Mom and then as a Grandma.Marion is survived by one daughter; Lynn (Mike Nelson) Hemminghaus, two daughters-in-law; Gudrun and Betsy Hemminghaus, two grandsons; Luke and Paul Hemminghaus, all of Oshkosh. Nephew; Glen (Julie) Barthels, nieces; Jane (Ben) Hughes, and La Rae and Le Ann Bradley.She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, and two sons; Steven and Robert. She also had two brothers; Bud (Lorraine) and Glen, and one infant twin sister Marie Barthels.A celebration of Marion's life will be held at Poklasny Funeral Home (870 W South Park Ave) on Saturday, Dec.5, 2020. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-6 PM with the service immediately following.In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.Our extended love and appreciation go to the staff at Eden Meadows East for providing Mom with such wonderful care over her past 7 years of life