Marion L. Zellmer
Larsen - Marion L. Zellmer, age 95 of Larsen WI; died Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019, at Garden View Assisted Living, Menasha WI. Marion suffered a brief illness.
Marion was born March 23, 1923, to Adolph C. "Bart" Homan and Mary Louise (Fletcher) Homan in Menasha. She graduated from Menasha High School in 1940, and from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1944. In 1946 Marion received her Master's in Physical Education from the University of Illinois Urbana. She taught at Streator, IL, Neenah High School, and finished her career at Fox Valley Lutheran High School.
Marion married Alfred H. Zellmer in Rockford IL on September 10, 1949. They lived and farmed on the Zellmer homestead near Zittau, WI. She was a homemaker and raised four children, before returning to teaching. Marion and Al faithfully attended St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church near their farm, where Marion taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Aid Society. An avid swimmer, Marion gave lessons to the local children, and volunteered as a life guard at Camp Bird near Crivitz. In 1970, Marion and Alfred moved to their home on Lake Poygan, where she lived until 2016.
Survivors include her four children, Susan Vernon, of Duluth, MN; Tom (Ruth) Zellmer, of Menasha, WI; Roger Zellmer, of Larsen, WI, and Mary Kay (David) Hale, of Larsen, WI. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Darlene Homan. She is further survived by twelve grandchildren, Joel Vernon and Janette (Jake) Shaw; Andrea Zellmer, Colleen (Felix) Linares, Cody, McKayla, and Justin Zellmer; August, Eben, and Gretta Zellmer; and Miles Peterson and Jared (Roxanne) Peterson; nieces and nephews, Barb Zellmer, Doug (Jan) Zellmer, Jennifer (John) Mischler, and Jeff (Sue) Homan; along with six great-grandchildren complete her extended family.
Along with her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by brothers, John and Bob Homan; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lewis and Ella Zellmer, and Norman and Gertrude McCormick.
A private family funeral service was held at Mueller Funeral Home in Winneconne, WI on February 23. The officiant and Marion's visiting pastor from St Paul's Winneconne, was Rev. Mark Albrecht. The organist for the family's favorite hymns was Sheryl (Laabs) Hagen, a former student at FVL, and nurse from Camp Bird.
Memorials will benefit Fox Valley Lutheran High School. Marion was interred next to her husband at the St. Peter Cemetery Association #2 that same Saturday.
The family extends thanks to the staff at Garden View Assisted Living for Marion's care.
