|
|
Marion Rozek
Berlin - Marion Evelyn Rozek, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family at ThedaCare Hospital Berlin.
She was born on August 7, 1931 in Berlin, WI to George and Margaret (Berlowski) Besaw. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and was a 1949 graduate of Berlin High School.
On July 28, 1951, Marion was united in marriage to Richard Rozek, Sr. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Berlin. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2000.
Marion worked at Berlin Glove Company for four years as a glove inspector, then became a cookie packer at Ripon Foods for 32 years retiring from there in 1995
She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, later All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, a member of the Council of Catholic Women of All Saints Parish and a volunteer deliverer for CHN Mobile Meals.
Marion is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Mike) Mashack, Princeton, WI, Betty (Tom, Sr.) Parker, Berlin, WI; five grandchildren, Christal (Matt) Gabriel, John Mashack, Tom (Trishia) Parker, Jr., John Rozek, Richard (Melissa) Rozek; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rozek Sr.; son, Richard Rozek Jr.; granddaughter, Kimberly Parker; mother and father, George and Margaret Besaw; sister, Betty Schmidt; mother-in-law, Eva Rozek; father-in-law, Michael Rozek; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 10:30 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with rosary being said at 6:45 p.m., and also on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m.
Burial will follow the service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery of Berlin, all are invited back to the Parish hall for a luncheon.
God blessed us by giving Marion to us for many good years. She cherished the time spent with family and proudly talked about her living room wall filled with family pictures. On a shopping trip, a highlight was where to have lunch, especially dessert. In recent years she would frequently go to the Berlin Senior Center and on the senior trips. She loved to dance and travel. She was able to go to every destination on her list, the final one being heaven. In her time with us she touched the hearts of many people with her loving and caring ways. She will be sadly missed by her family, special friend Arnie, and many others.
For more information and to view the tribute video, please refer to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
[email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 13, 2019