Oshkosh - Marjorie A. Zuelke, age 86 of Omro, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ascension-Mercy Hospital. She was born December 16, 1933 to the late Charles and Viola (Hart) Wendland in Milwaukee. Marjorie married Irving Zuelke in Milwaukee on December 29, 1956 and their marriage was blessed with two daughters.Marjorie worked as a travel agent and bookkeeper at Fox World Travel for many years. She enjoyed gardening, especially planting flowers. She had a love for feeding and watching the birds. Marjorie liked to play cribbage, and she bowled in her younger years.Marjorie is lovingly survived by her daughters, Debra (George) Mansfield and Karen (fiancé Dennis Joski) Pfluger, and her grandchildren, Brandon Mansfield and Taylor Pfluger. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Betty, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving, and her brothers, Robert and Donald (Colleen) Wendland.A private service will take place.