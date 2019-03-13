|
Marjorie Ann "Marge" Christianson
Oshkosh - Marjorie Ann Christianson, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 11, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1934 in Oshkosh, WI. Her parents were George and Helen (Faust) Eyers. Marge was married to Howard Christianson on April 7, 1956. They were married 62 years. Marge and Howard had 3 children, Jeff, Mike and Betsy.
Marge was one of those people that gave it all. She and Howard were the true meaning of entrepreneurs. They sold Christmas trees, owned and ran the Party Shoppe in downtown Oshkosh, had storage units before it was popular, sold Oshkosh B'gosh clothes at EAA, owned rental homes and apartments and they're biggest love and success came in the Fireworks business. They've run the Fireworks Warehouse for over 50 years in Fisk, WI that has also been their home for the last 26 years.
Marge's other love was traveling in their motorhome. Every year it was a trip to Florida to Disney World's Fort Wilderness Campground. They would always take along any of the kids or friends that were game to go. Flea markets, shell collecting and they always brought back enough citrus to supply a small city.
Marge and Howard's house was always the house that all the kids gathered at when growing up. Marge was a wizard in the kitchen and no one ever went hungry. She also took belly dancing lessons when she was in her 40's and on a trip to Cancun, jumped off the boat, in a life vest, to go snorkeling even though she couldn't swim.
Marge is survived by her husband Howard of 62 years, their son Mike and Joyce (Kieckhaefer) and daughter Betsy Wandtke. She is also survived by her brother Bob Eyers of Florida and sister Barb La Mere (Eyers) of Washington State and nieces and nephews.
Marge is preceded in death by her parents and son Jeff. The celebration of her life will be at Fiss & Bill's-Poklasny Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh. Visitation will be from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday March 14th, 2019. The service will follow at 5pm and snacks after that. She had a good ride.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marge's name will be donated to the Fisk July 3rd Fireworks Show. Mail to Mike Christianson, 5678 Fisk Ave, Oshkosh WI 54904.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 13, 2019