Marjorie Ellyn Schmuhl
Ripon - Marjorie Ellyn Schmuhl, age 89, of Ripon, WI, formerly of Markesan, WI, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Barrett House in Ripon.
Marjorie was born November 16, 1930, in Waupun, WI, the daughter of August and Erna (Wegner) Lange. She graduated from high school and went on to further her education at business school. On December 2, 1950, Marjorie married Arthur "Art" Schmuhl at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon. She worked as a housewife and a hostess at Braun's Family Restaurant in Ripon. Marjorie was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater, also ZLCW in church. She was a member of the Farm Bureau and worked alongside Art on the farm. She volunteered at voting registrations and enjoyed cooking and bowling. Her greatest joy was spending time with both her children and grandchildren while gathered at her house for food as well as catching-up on all their shared activities.
Survivors include two children, Gary (Kristina) Schmuhl of Middleton, WI and Susan (David) Bruss of Markesan, WI; grandchildren, Laura (Rob) Zietlow, Dan and Robin Schmuhl, Rachel, Chad and Ben Bruss; great-grandson, Blake Zietlow and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harlan and Lois Schmuhl. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Erna Lange; husband, Art Schmuhl; grandson, Kenneth Bruss; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Erwin Eckert, Jr.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Violet Schmuhl and sister-in-law, Lorraine Schmuhl.
Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 1:30 - 3:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A private family funeral service for Marjorie will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Reverend Kimberly Stowell officiating. Interment will take place at Fairwater Cemetery in the Village of Fairwater. A memorial is being established in her name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Ripon - Marjorie Ellyn Schmuhl, age 89, of Ripon, WI, formerly of Markesan, WI, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Barrett House in Ripon.
Marjorie was born November 16, 1930, in Waupun, WI, the daughter of August and Erna (Wegner) Lange. She graduated from high school and went on to further her education at business school. On December 2, 1950, Marjorie married Arthur "Art" Schmuhl at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon. She worked as a housewife and a hostess at Braun's Family Restaurant in Ripon. Marjorie was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater, also ZLCW in church. She was a member of the Farm Bureau and worked alongside Art on the farm. She volunteered at voting registrations and enjoyed cooking and bowling. Her greatest joy was spending time with both her children and grandchildren while gathered at her house for food as well as catching-up on all their shared activities.
Survivors include two children, Gary (Kristina) Schmuhl of Middleton, WI and Susan (David) Bruss of Markesan, WI; grandchildren, Laura (Rob) Zietlow, Dan and Robin Schmuhl, Rachel, Chad and Ben Bruss; great-grandson, Blake Zietlow and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harlan and Lois Schmuhl. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Erna Lange; husband, Art Schmuhl; grandson, Kenneth Bruss; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Erwin Eckert, Jr.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Violet Schmuhl and sister-in-law, Lorraine Schmuhl.
Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 1:30 - 3:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A private family funeral service for Marjorie will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Reverend Kimberly Stowell officiating. Interment will take place at Fairwater Cemetery in the Village of Fairwater. A memorial is being established in her name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.