Berlin - Marjorie Lu Boening, age 71, of Oshkosh, formerly of Berlin, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She was born March 5, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of John and Ruth Lindner Rowland. Marge was a 1966 graduate of Nathan Hale High School in West Allis and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education at UW-Oshkosh in 1971, where she was a member of Kappa Delta PI. On June 12, 1971, she was united in marriage to Gary Boening. Together they raised three children.
Marge was an admitting receptionist at Berlin Memorial Hospital for 20 years. She was a past member of Bethel Chapter #69, Job's Daughters, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and Grace English Lutheran Church in Berlin, where she sang in the choir. Marge was a current member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
She is survived by her children, Robin Brunke, Kelly (Chad) Boening-Phillips and Derek (Becky Rae) Boening; their father, Gary Boening; grandchildren, Alex (Alondra), Ethan, Payton, Sully, Spencer and Allison; brother, Lee (Nadine) Rowland; and nieces and nephews, Chris (Lorrie), Becky, Paul (Michelle) and Jenni (Jon). Marge was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Rob Brunke; parents-in-law, Harold (Ruth) Boening; and sister-in-law, Carol Rowland.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, Rev. Jan LaVake officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, and on Saturday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank Kim, Amy and Stacy from Ascension Hospice, Pastor Jan for her ministry and Kelly for her loving round-the-clock care at the end of Marge's life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 9, 2019