Marjorie PetersOshkosh - Marjorie K. Peters, age 70, passed away on Thursday, November 26,2020. She was born in Winneconne on December 17, 1949 the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Krings) Herbst. On May 12, 1973 she married Michael Peters. He preceded her in death in 2010. Margie graduated from Winneconne High School and went on to earn a degree in cosmetology. She enjoyed watching live music, traveling, gardening, crafts, spending time with her family, friends and her cat Sadie. Margie will be remembered for being an angel on earth, who loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.Margie is survived by her children: Michelle (Eric) Mueske and Jeff Peters: grandchildren: Tyler Grobe, Payton Mueske, Lauren Mueske and Gabrielle Mueske, and Justine and A.J. Peters; brothers: Thomas (Nancy) Herbst Jr and Paul Herbst; nieces and nephew: Amy, Kayla and Ryan; and brother-in-law, Larry Henseler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her parents; and sister, Kathy Henseler.A public visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the private family service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh, with Fr. Louis Golamari officiating. CDC guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.