Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Brooks Cemetery
corner of Hwy 41 and Brooks Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Schneider


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Schneider Obituary
Marjorie Schneider

Oshkosh - Marjorie A. Schneider, age 84, of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Eastbrook Manor in Oshkosh. She was born on June 1, 1934, in Manchester, England, the daughter of Harry and Ethel (Whitacker) Lee. She married John Schneider and he preceded her in death.

An Oshkosh businesswoman, Marge owned and operated Marjorie's Wig and Lingerie for many years before retiring in the late 1980's. She enjoyed belly-dancing and was the founder of Phoenix Mideastern Dance Troupe. She was an artistic lady, making drums and jewelry, not only for the dance troupe but also for the community of Oshkosh. When she was at home her oven was always in use baking various types of bread.

She is survived by a daughter, Denise (Jack) Schlaeger of Plymouth, Minnesota; a grandson, John (Tina) Nolte of Oshkosh; a granddaughter, Samantha (David) Williams of Rochester, Minnesota; five great-grandchildren, Devin Williams, Zachary Nolte, Jordyn Williams, Adilyn Williams, and Karli Hohn; and a sister, Jacki (Eddie) Kennedy of England. Marge was preceded by her husband, Jack Schneider, in 2005, and by her parents.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday (TODAY), October 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Brooks Cemetery (corner of Hwy 41 and Brooks Road). Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now