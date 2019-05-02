Services
For more information about
Mark Wintheiser
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Neenah - Mark C. Wintheiser, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Cherry Meadows Hospice on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born August 1, 1956 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C., son of Thomas and Beverly (Roggenbauer) Wintheiser.

Mark married Linda Krieger on March 21, 1997. He loved spending time with his family, especially at their cabin in Mountain. Mark also enjoyed working on his Camaro.

He was employed with Energy Control and Design as a Journeyman Pipefitter. Mark loved working and he made many lasting friendships with the people he met over the years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; his two sons: John Wintheiser, Adam Wintheiser; his parents, Tom and Bev Wintheiser; six siblings: Paul (Sue) Wintheiser, Cathy (Fred) Maslow, Carl (Jody) Wintheiser, Steve (Robin) Wintheiser, Dan (Joan) Wintheiser, Jan (Brian) Welp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law: Ray and Maggie Krieger.

The family gives special thanks to Cherry Meadows Hospice for keeping him comfortable in his final weeks.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in his name.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 2, 2019
