Mark D. Koth
Butte des Morts - Mark D. Koth, age 63, of Butte des Morts, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born February 25, 1957, in Tomahawk to Lloyd and Marian (Anderson) Koth. Mark was a graduate of UW-Stevens Point, where he also played hockey. In 1988 Mark married Julie Brennan. For over 30 years, he worked in sales for R.R. Donnelly. Mark enjoyed waterskiing, and skied for the Kwahamot Water Ski Club and the Tommy Bartlett Water Show. He also enjoyed fishing and music, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his wife of 32 years, Julie Koth; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and David McAdow; son, Brad Koth; granddaughter, Amelia McAdow; sisters and brothers, Susan (Tom) Weinkauf, Kris "Buzzy" Koth, Tom (Karen) Koth, Kevin (Kris) Koth, David (Cathy) Koth; his mother-in-law, Alice Brennan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gina Brennan, Doug (Lynn) Brennan, Rick (Julie) Brennan; and many nieces, nephews, and too many friends to mention.
Preceding Mark in death were his parents; and father-in-law, Douglas G. Brennan.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne, with Mass to follow. Fr. Kevin Ripley and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Appleton ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center for all of the care and concern shown to Mark.
Mark influenced many lives and touched the hearts of even more. We are so grateful for the time we had with him and thankful for how he gracefully helped us become the family and people we are today. He will be deeply missed, but in our hearts forever.
If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
.