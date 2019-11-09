|
Oshkosh - Mark Edward Hoppe, age 64, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday November 7, 2019. Mark was born on September 5, 1955 a son to Gaylord and Rita (Westover) Hoppe in Oshkosh. Mark married Jean Zuehlke on October 21, 1978.
He worked as a pipefitter and was a member of Wyldewood Baptist church. Mark was a handy man and enjoyed fishing, riding his spyder motorcycle, mushroom hunting, electronics, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved going on "daddy daughter dates" with his daughters Kara and Leah, and enjoyed spending time with his many friends at Jabroni's.
Mark is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Kara (Tony Litjens) Alvarado and Leah (Brandon) Blaskowski; brothers Thomas (Jean) Kreasel and Robert Kreasel; sisters Kathy (Bob) Dutcher, Linda Mackowiak and Gayle Hoppe; mother-in-law Nancy Zuehlke, and special friend Troy Ochowicz. He is further survived by his grandchildren Trenton (Victoria Searvogel) Stritzel-Hoppe, Kalvin, Kallye, and Kayin Mark Blaskowski; and Isabella, Adriana, Benicio Markus, Madelynn, and Malachi Alvarado; and his granddogs, Kova and Bayer, who he always had treats for.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister- in- law Laurie Kreasel, and brother- in- law Tony Mackowiak.
A funeral service for Mark will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Wyldewood Baptist Church at 11 AM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (west side) from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM and again on Wednesday November 13, 2019 10 AM until the time of service.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial for Mark has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019