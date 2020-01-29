Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
Mark Krueger


1960 - 2020
Mark Krueger Obituary
Mark Krueger

Mark Allan Krueger, age 59 of Waupaca, WI passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mark was born on August 31, 1960 son of the late Allan and Effie (Severson) Krueger in Waupaca. He worked for Valley Express Trucking Company in Oshkosh. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his family.

Mark is survived by his wife, Suzanne Krueger of Berlin; daughter, Angie (Ron) Lund of Wild Rose; son, Andrew Krueger of Waupaca; brother, Michael (Laurie) Krueger of Waupaca; Sisters, Marsha Ziebell and Linda (Dale) Matheson of Waupaca; grandchildren, Taelyn and Tucker Lund; In-laws, Chris (Kelly) Simon, George (Kim) Huerth, Dennis (Diane) Huerth, Joey Huerth, Carol (Albert) Johannes; cousin, Brian (Orlie) Severson; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, Mary Ann Krueger and close friend John Wilkinson.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until time of service at Holly's. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
