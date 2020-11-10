1/
Mark Roberts
1963 - 2020
Mark Roberts

Oshkosh - Mark Christopher Roberts (Slick) passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1963 and graduated from Kaukauna High School. He also attended UW- Oshkosh.

When asked what he did, he would always say "I'm in the bar business". Whether he was working in one (Barneys, CBCs, Wingers, Golf Central), selling to one (Badger Liquor) or patronizing one, it was his mission to make people feels good and be happy. Mission accomplished.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was happy on any body of water fishing or in any woods. His sense of humor was always present, even if just asking him for directions. His most common answer was "Do you know where Kmart is? It's nowhere near there."

Mark is survived by his mother Floss Roberts; wife Beth Roberts; step son Brett Culp; brothers John (Peg) Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Timothy (Judy) Roberts; and sisters Peg Roberts, Jane (Steve) Lynk, and Maureen (Rudy) Budiac. His nieces and nephews were his pride and joy: Becky (Mike) Dreyer and Trinity, Brenna and Cormac; Jerry Roberts; Davide (Tamra) Roberts and Reese, Emma and Dalton; Melissa (Scott) Burnoski and Tristan, Stella, Xavier, Roman and Monroe; Emily (Chad) Lee; Sharika (fiancé Aaron) Roberts and Owen; Ana Roberts, Connor (fi9ance Maria) Roberts, Aubrey (Caleb) Petersen; Ireland and Jack Budiac.

He is preceded in death by his father John (Jack) Roberts who passed on October 28.

Mark chose to be cremated and his visitation will be at St Raphael's Church on Westhaven in Oshkosh from 2:00-5:00 on Friday November 13. Ironically, he and his wife celebrated the 13th of every month in honor of their first date on a Friday the 13th. Service will be at 5:00 with a celebration of his life at The Bar starting right afterward.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
