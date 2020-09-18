Mark Srindt



Oshkosh - Mark D. Stindt, age 60, passed away at his home on September, 16th 2020 surrounded by family. Mark was born on January 15th, 1960 in Oshkosh, WI, son of Don and Donna Stindt. Mark was a painter by trade, self-employed for most of his life and was a faithful member of St. Jude the Apostle Church.



Mark was passionate and involved with the youth football program in Oshkosh for many years. He held coaching roles for the Oshkosh Eagles Football Program/Northside Quarterback Club. He started his coaching career by coaching his own two sons and continued because of his love for supporting and providing mentorship for youth in the Oshkosh community. Mark loved sports in all capacities particularly, supporting Oshkosh youth sports for his children and beyond their own high school years.



An avid golfer, Mark loved to golf with his children even though he rarely beat them. He loved to watch and attend Packer games, golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was super social, had a contagious sense of humor, was beyond outgoing and was the life of every party. According to his family, anywhere you went with Mark he would run into at least ten people that he knew! He knew so many people and touched so many people's lives. Mark was always willing to lend a hand, showed kindness to all and was dependable to a fault.



Mark's "Happy Place" was Sturgeon Bay, Door County. Mark started vacationing there with his mom, dad and sisters when he was just four years old. He loved it so much that he continued to vacation there every year with his own family for many years and for the last several years with his grandsons. In his opinion there was no better place to spend time with better people.



Of Mark's many passions his biggest was spending time with his family. Mark loved his children with all his heart and supported them in all of their passions. More recently, being a grandpa to Henry and Harrison was one of the greatest joys of Mark's life. He was a loving and doting grandpa and for the last 5 years of his life that title brought him the most love and joy. He has now and forever earned the title of "World's Greatest Grandpa".



Mark was preceded in death by his mother Donna Stindt, he is survived by his Father Donald Stindt, his sisters Sherry (Paul) Schultz, Deb (Jeff) Teetzen, Tracy (Jim) Marin, and Susan Stindt. He is further survived by two uncles Jim Phillip, Mike (Kim) Phillip and one aunt, Carole Levine. His three children Donovan (Kaitlin) Stindt, Erin Stindt, Evan Stindt, grandsons Henry and Harrison. He is further survived by 6 nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends.



Mark's family would like to sincerely thank the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and for those who all showed him kindness, compassion and love.



A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at St. Jude the Apostle church at the Sacred Heart site. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM with a mass immediately following.



For those that knew Mark well we will end with this quote…



"Say It With Me…."



"GREEEEEEN BAAAAAAY!"









