Mark Thompson
Oshkosh - Mark T. Thompson, age 62, passed away after a long battle with a lung transplant on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Huron, South Dakota on January 24, 1958 the son of the late Thomas and Kathryn (Schuster) Thompson. On September 14, 1996 he married Donna Gillen at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Oshkosh. He graduated from Omro High School, and then operated a carpentry business. He was known to play drums in the local band, Pegasus. Later he attended Fox Valley Tech and became an airline mechanic, working for Basler's in Oshkosh. He was also on the board for Winnebago R.C. Flyers Club. Mark will be remembered for being a loving husband and father.
Mark is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna: daughter, Sadona Thompson; brother, Robert (Donna) Thompson; and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan St., Oshkosh with Rev. Andi Wolf officiating. A reception will follow.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at UW Health in Madison for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020