Mark Wynne Pfeiffer
Princeville, IL - Mark Wynne Pfeiffer passed from earthly to eternal life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at age 67, following a valiant battle with cancer.
Mark departed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Princeville, Illinois, a residence known historically in that town as "Seven Oaks".
Mark was born on November 2, 1952 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the 3rd of 6 children of Raymond John and Ramona Jane "Mona" Pfeiffer (nee Gilligan), both now deceased. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and Lourdes High School. He was an outstanding athlete on the high school football and wrestling teams. He excelled most notably in track, setting a school record in the high jump and participating on the 1969 WISSA State Champion team that earned the first state title in any sport in the school's history. Mark also displayed an affinity for science and technology before graduating in 1970.
Mark served in the US Air Force in Keesler AFB and Homestead AFB in the early 70's as a technical specialist. He earned his BSEE degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1978, and continued his service as a First Lieutenant developing and implementing the Airborne Command Post Aircraft Systems at Tinker AFB through 1981.
After leaving the military Mark began a 39 year professional career in a variety of high technology positions focused on avionics and computer systems for a number of companies around the country including: TRW, Allen Bradley Co. Inc., Eaton Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., Hamilton Sundstrand/United Technologies Corp., GE Aviation, Astronautics, and Dell Services. For part of this time Mark also worked as a patent agent for Quarles and Brady Law Firm in Milwaukee and took graduate courses in Software Engineering at UW Milwaukee while teaching classes there as a graduate assistant. In 2007 Mark co-founded Alpha Embedded, a private avionics systems development company in Atlanta, which he led for the next three and a half years. Most recently Mark was employed by Larson and Toubro Technology Services Inc. for numerous projects such as internal development and mentorship, aircraft embedded systems expert on projects for Boeing in St Louis, and other aviation related military projects in Dallas.
The pastimes and hobbies Mark enjoyed most were also of a technical nature including certifications for HAM radio operation and PADI scuba diving, and an instrument rated private pilot license for recreational flying. But he was perhaps happiest when tinkering or working on home improvement projects. He enjoyed collecting almost every tool known to man and could fix just about anything.
Mark was beloved by a large extended family and many friends. He made life fun and interesting for all who knew him. In addition to his parents Mark was preceded in death by 6 aunts, 9 uncles, 2 cousins, and a grandnephew. For those who survive him, he will be dearly missed and fondly remembered as the cherished fiancé of Mary C. Eckert; a soft hearted father of Brenda Bostwick (Jason) and Kimberly Wimberley (Adam); a kindly grandfather of Riana Thunder, Dominick Herrera, Caleb Tosch, and Abigail Wimberley; step grandfather of Levi Wimberley and Jacob, Noah, Isaac, and Benjamin Bostwick; a treasured brother of Donald Pfeiffer (Mary B Pfeiffer), Paul Pfeiffer (Geri Coleman), Mary M Pfeiffer (Lou Copper), Kevin Pfeiffer (Eileen), and Patrick Pfeiffer (Jacqualine); jocular uncle of Heidi Pfeiffer, Katherine Pfeiffer (Norb Dudek), Dan Pfeiffer (Becky Vevea), Ryan White (Jami), Emily Adams (Travis), Amy and Sarah Copper, and Andrew and Ben Pfeiffer; great uncle to 7 youngsters; fond nephew of Helen Morey, Carl Pfeiffer, Elizabeth Zalewski, Joan Pfeiffer, Joyce M Gilligan, and Joyce R Gilligan; extra brother to 17 first cousins; and a blessing to many work colleagues and special friends, such as Pratap and Pradeep Gudur who took care of Mark during his first bout with cancer 10 years ago. It was widely understood that Mark would willingly do anything for anyone.
Private family committal services for Mark will be held at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI. Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, Oshkosh, WI requests that you follow their website for updates and changes.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the , St. Jude's Midwest, and .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 8 to May 10, 2020