Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
corner of South Park & Oregon
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
corner of South Park & Oregon
Oshkosh - On February 19, Marla Lee Pistohl passed away peacefully at home beside her loving husband, David, and two long-time friends, Wendy Baier and Carol Doemel.

Her parents, Audrey (Mundt) and Darrel Felker, preceded her in death. Marla grew up on her parents' farm, Felker's Egg Farm, on Old Omro Rd. (Hwy. 21.}. She graduated from West High School and then worked at Hughes Chocolates for 28 years.

Marla married David Pistohl in 1974. They were a devoted couple, always together, best friends. They walked miles every day, all throughout the whole of Oshkosh, and they viewed all the Brewer games together. A devoted wife, Marla watched David bowl three times a week.

Animals were important to Marla. She loved all of God's creatures and always had a pet—birds, dogs, and also a horse.

Bonnie Schmitt, David's sister and her husband Gary live in Illinois. Marla had many nieces and nephews—Paul Schmitt and wife Meredith and their daughter Evelyn Marie; Kristy O'Neil and her husband Christopher, and their children Reagan and Kailey; Neil Schmitt and wife Carley and their children Carter, Andrew and Jack.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 am at St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Church on the corner of South Park & Oregon). Father Louis Galomari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 am until the time of Mass.

In Lieu of flowers memorials should be directed to the Oshkosh Humane Society at 1925 Shelter Ct. Oshkosh, WI 54901

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019
