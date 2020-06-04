Marlene J. MondayOshkosh, WI - Marlene Joan Monday, 80, died on June 3 2020 at her home after a courageousbattle with cancer. She was the tenth child of August Fred and Clara Emma(Jungwirth) Raddatz and was born June 17 1939 in Oshkosh WI. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a lifelong resident of Oshkosh and still lived in the Raddatz Family Homestead welcoming her Raddatz families as they always felt like they were coming back home when they came to visit her. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Oshkosh High School. Marlene married Daniel Francis Monday on May 28 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They were married for thirty-three years when Daniel passed away from leukemia on September 5 1993. Marlene worked at Mercy Hospital as a food preparer and supervisor for 40 years retiring in 2005. She made many friends through out those 40 years. Marlene is the family reader as she is always seen carrying a book around and has read thousands of books in her lifetime. Her other interests are donating to the casinos as she never turned down the invitation to join us and she was always helping everyone that needed a lending hand. She loved her two sons very much and was always there to help them. Her son, Dale affectionally referred to her as the Bank of Marlene. She loved her two sons very much and was always there to help them.Marlene is survived by sons, Dale and Jeffey Monday of Oshkosh, grandson, Daniel W Monday of Oshkosh, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Gerri Raddatz, Oshkosh and sisters and brother-in-law, Laverne Patryn, North Adams, MA, Germaine Alaniz, Schererville, IN, Delores Wickman and Carol andGeorge Frohrib of Oshkosh. Also, many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially niece, Kathy Cannon who took such good care of her. Marlene is now reunited with her husband, Daniel, her parents, August and Clara Raddatz, sister and brother-in-law, Loretta (Girly) and Elmer Kulibert, brothers and sister-in-laws, Edwin (Sonny) and Virginia (Gene) Raddatz, Willard and Betty Raddatz, Gilbert Raddatz, infant brother, Gerald Raddatz along with brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws: John Patryn, Angel Alaniz, Charles Wickman,David and Mary Monday, Kay Monday, and nephew, Michael Alaniz, and nieces, Anita Szczepanski and Pauline Schultz.Due to Corona 19 private services for the immediate family were held and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery.Dear SisterTogether on life's journeyWe have traveled...you and meSharing all the joys of lifeKeeping each other company.Sharing lots of happy timesAnd sometimes sharing tearsAlways leaning on each otherTogether through the years.And no matter where life leads usDear sister, know it's trueIt has been a joy to travelDown the road of life with you.