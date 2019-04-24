Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Oshkosh, WI - Our loving Mother and Grandmother, Marlene Kay Deppe, 67, unexpectedly passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in her home in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1951 in Berlin, Wisconsin, the daughter of Herman and Martha (Nan) Deppe.

Marlene spent her life caring for others, either at her career in healthcare or in her personal life. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Mother-In-Law and friend to many. She always put others best interest before her own. She was a fierce protector of those she cared for and would give her all to help others..

She is/will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The "Apples" of her eye, her Grandsons, Aiden and Logan, her son Jason (Kathy) Wolfgram and her daughter Aimee (Colin) McClure.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12 noon in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9 am until the time of service. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund will be established.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 24, 2019
