Marlene M. Verkuilen
1938 - 2020
Marlene M. Verkuilen

Oshkosh, WI - Marlene Mae Verkuilen, "Dolly", "Auntie Di", age 82, of Oshkosh, formerly of Milwaukee, died on her own terms on Monday, July 20, at Ascension Mercy Medical Center. She was born on April 3, 1938 in Milwaukee to Marshall and Irene Albrecht. On October 19, 1957, Marlene married Frank W. Verkuilen. After his retirement they relocated to Oshkosh, where they spent 10 happy years before Frank's passing in 2011. Afterward, Marlene lived independently and energetically. On any given day, one could find her riding the bus all over town, striking up conversations and making new friends. She was a frequent patron of and donor to St. Vincent de Paul's thrift store, and loved a great bargain. Marlene was a voracious reader, knitter of afghans for Mercy's chemo unit, watcher of classic movies and musicals, :Jeopardy" enthusiast, feeder of "her" backyard wildlife. She gave her family the gifts of curiosity, enjoyment of knowledge, the importance of living the Golden Rule, and the capacity to be silly, along with unlimited love. Along with Frank, Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, and by her sisters, Barbara Brahm and Susan Quandt.; .

She is survived by her two children, Dawn (Gary Andrade) and William (Diane); grandchildren Maxsim and Dennis Andrade and Elizabeth and Mary Verkuilen; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Mercy for their tender and comforting care, and to her neighbors Dan and Robb for eating her cookies and watching over her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, from 10 am until the service at 11 am. Social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, do a kindness: Give a kid a book, share a batch of your baking, listen to someone who needs an ear.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
