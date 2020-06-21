Marlene SauerOmro - Marlene Sauer, age 85, passed away June 18, 2020. She was born to Ethel (nee Liddle) and Herman Barthels on August 7, 1934 in Oshkosh Wisconsin.Marlene attended Spoor Grade School, graduated from Berlin High School in 1952 and ultimately moved to Omro to raise a family with her husband Daniel Sauer. She worked at Berlin Telephone, Bethel Home and the Omro Public School system. Marlene always loved picking hickory nuts and watching and feeding the birds. She fought a losing battle with the squirrels who tried to empty her bird feeders. She was an avid reader, crafter, gardener and gift giver. Marlene also enjoyed watching westerns and NASCAR.She is survived by her children, Kim (Bill) Bunke of Madison, Richard Sauer of Sheboygan, and Dr. Lori Sauer of Athens, Ohio; grandchildren, Maxim Barthels Bunke, Evan Alex Bunke, and Kattarina Rose Bunke and sister-in-laws, Lorraine Barthels of Sheboygan Falls, and Linda Saegmeister of Oshkosh.Preceding her in death is her husband, Daniel Edward Sauer; her parents, Ethel and Herman Barthels; and her brothers, Duaine Barthels and Dion Barthels.A funeral service to celebrate the life of Marlene will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at 720 Jackson Street, Omro WI on Wednesday June 24, 2020. For everyone's safety, the family is encouraging social distancing. Visitation will begin at 10am and last until the time of service at 12:00pm. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin following services.Marlene wished to thank all of the special friends and neighbors that always helped her.In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Marlene's name to the Omro Food Pantry at 310 N. Webster Ave. Omro, WI 54963.