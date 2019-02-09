|
Marlin Arnold Rodencal
Auroraville - Marlin Arnold Rodencal, age 89 of Auroraville, rural Berlin, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019 at his home. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
Marlin was born May 1, 1929 in the Township of Poy Sippi, Waushara County, a son of Arnold and Dora (Krause) Rodencal. He married Veronica Ann Gurkowski on August 2, 1952 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville. Veronica preceded Marlin in death September 13, 2012 following 60 years of marriage.
Marlin attended the Fountain Valley School. He had been employed at the Koro Creamery. He was a self-employed carpenter. He worked at Norton's Dry Dock, and Radford. He did homebuilding with Mark's Construction in Spring Lake, and retired from Morgan Door.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, grilling out, spending time with family and friends, bowling, snowmobiling, woodworking and gardening. Most of all, he loved his wife and family.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville, the Aurora Snow Blazers, the Berlin Coon Club, and the Berlin Boat Club.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Charmaine (Duane) Neitzke, and Enola Lapene, both of Auroraville, rural Berlin; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Marlin is also survived by a sister, Lorraine (Hubert) Heise of rural Poy Sippi, other relatives, and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica, his parents, his siblings, and a great-grandson, Josiah Daniels.
MEMORIAL SERVICES for Marlin A. Rodencal will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church N2506 State Road 49 in Auroraville (rural Berlin). The Rev. Brian M. Beardsley. Pastor will officiate.
VISITATION: Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday morning Only, one hour prior to the time of Services.
Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials will be appreciated in Marlin's memory.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019