Services
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
N2506 State Road 49
Auroraville (rural Berlin), WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
N2506 State Road 49
Auroraville (rural Berlin), WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Rodencal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin Arnold Rodencal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlin Arnold Rodencal Obituary
Marlin Arnold Rodencal

Auroraville - Marlin Arnold Rodencal, age 89 of Auroraville, rural Berlin, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019 at his home. He was surrounded by the love of his family.

Marlin was born May 1, 1929 in the Township of Poy Sippi, Waushara County, a son of Arnold and Dora (Krause) Rodencal. He married Veronica Ann Gurkowski on August 2, 1952 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville. Veronica preceded Marlin in death September 13, 2012 following 60 years of marriage.

Marlin attended the Fountain Valley School. He had been employed at the Koro Creamery. He was a self-employed carpenter. He worked at Norton's Dry Dock, and Radford. He did homebuilding with Mark's Construction in Spring Lake, and retired from Morgan Door.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, grilling out, spending time with family and friends, bowling, snowmobiling, woodworking and gardening. Most of all, he loved his wife and family.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville, the Aurora Snow Blazers, the Berlin Coon Club, and the Berlin Boat Club.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Charmaine (Duane) Neitzke, and Enola Lapene, both of Auroraville, rural Berlin; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Marlin is also survived by a sister, Lorraine (Hubert) Heise of rural Poy Sippi, other relatives, and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica, his parents, his siblings, and a great-grandson, Josiah Daniels.

MEMORIAL SERVICES for Marlin A. Rodencal will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church N2506 State Road 49 in Auroraville (rural Berlin). The Rev. Brian M. Beardsley. Pastor will officiate.

VISITATION: Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday morning Only, one hour prior to the time of Services.

Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials will be appreciated in Marlin's memory.

The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.