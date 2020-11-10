1/1
Marlin J. Schmude
Oshkosh - Marlin J. Schmude, age 89, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home in Oshkosh. Marlin was born in Oshkosh on April 14, 1931, to the late Marie and Otto Schmude. He attended Oshkosh High School and was drafted into the US Army in 1951, where he proudly served until 1953. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

After the Army, Marlin worked for 38 years at the Leach Company assisting in a variety of positions in the manufacturing of garbage trucks. He retired in 1993.

Marlin's favorite pastime was fishing, especially on Lake Butte des Morts near his home. He considered a fish fry, mashed potatoes with gravy and apple pie all fabulous treats. He was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.

Marlin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Arlette (Gabrielson), along with their four sons: Kurt (Laurie) - children Douglas, Gregory; Thomas (Kathryn) - children Alexander (special friend Amarra), Kristina Brandt (Travis), Brittany; Robert (Monica) - children Grace, Faith; Russell (Stacy) - child Mason; great-grandchildren Rory, Hudson Brandt. Marlin is also survived by his sister Elaine Hartman, sisters-in-law Barbara Gabrielson and Rogene Gabrielson, as well as several nephews and nieces. Marlin was preceded in death by sister-in-law Lois Kaspar, brothers-in-law Milt Kaspar, Roy Gabrielson, Lyle Gabrielson, and Clyde Hartman, and nieces Tina Kaspar and Cherie Hartman.

Marlin deeply enjoyed visiting relatives and friends, and attending get-togethers where he would selflessly share a "big hug" with anyone who needed it. He was happiest when he was talking and having fun with his immediate and extended family, friends and neighbors - always showing a deep love and appreciation for them.

Acknowledging the safer at home recommendations, a private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family members. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
