Marlow E. ParksRipon - Marlow E. Parks, age 86, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Prairie Place in Ripon, WI with his family by his side. Marlow was born on September 20, 1933 in the Village of Amherst Junction, WI, the son of Henry and Esther (Coon) Parks. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Ripon American Legion Post 43 and Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon.Marlow was united in marriage to Karen Johnson on June 25, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI and had 5 children together. He worked at American Motors/ Chrysler Motors for over 30 years working his way up through the ranks to Department Supervisor before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada, gardening and spending time with his family.Marlow is survived by his 4 children: Randy (Diane) Parks of Stoughton, WI, Jeff (Angela) Parks of Howards Grove, WI, Sherry Parks-Hoff of Richmond, IL, and John (Beth) Parks of Ripon, WI; grandchildren: Jason (Rebecca) and Mallori Parks, Kevin (Jamie) and Brian (Suzana) Hoff, Kelly (Tyler) Muhr, Michael (Liz) Parks, Robert (Jennifer) and Amanda Parks; great grandchildren: Eva Parks, Rosie and Lukas Hoff, Henri Hoff, Lillian Muhr, Bella and Lincoln Parks, Owen and Blake Parks; sister, Nola (Ron) Jaecks; 2 brothers: Kylo (Kathy) Parks and Harley (Jan) Parks; and sister-in-law, Lorna Parks. He is further survived by the mother of his children, Karen Parks; other relatives and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Parks; sister, Elowaine (Elton) Parks; and brother, Delmer Parks.Funeral services for Marlow will be held at 11:00am on June 5, 2020 at Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon with Rev. Harsha Kotian officiating.Visitation for family and friends is at the funeral home on June 5, 2020 from 9:00am until the time of the services.Interment will be in the Meehan Cemetery in Plover, WI with full military honors following the funeral service. Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is proudly serving the Parks family.