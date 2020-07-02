Marlyn Mauritz
Chanhassen, MN - Mauritz, Marlyn, of Chanhassen, MN passed peacefully on June 28, 2020 at the age of 86 after a series of health challenges. Beloved mother and grandmother, she was surrounded by love and blanketed with prayers from family and friends. Marlyn was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Mauritz, sister Helen Graff, son John Mauritz, and infant granddaughter Madelyn Yount.
Born and raised in Oshkosh, WI, she graduated from UW-Oshkosh and began teaching high school English and Literature. Marlyn married Jack Mauritz in 1958 and moved to Clintonville, WI, where they both taught high school. They soon started a family and had 3 children; Lyn Yount, John, and Kathrine (Jim) Mancell.
In the late 60's, Marlyn and Jack moved to Minnesota to begin their legacy with the Three Rivers Parks district, ornithology and nature conservation. She took great pride in being a founding member of Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen, MN, and cherished participating in the informal "Board of Directors" group for years.
Her passions included bird watching and banding, classical music, theater, and travel (often camping) with family and friends. She enjoyed genealogy, especially as it related to her German heritage. Her interests would not be complete without reference to her love of pizza and brandy manhattans.
A loving Glam-ma, she shared endless stories and card games with her grandchildren Robert Yount, Nina and Hope Mancell and cherished time with all generations of her extended family. She delighted in her friends from school years, church, nature societies, and neighbors, and made extra efforts to include everyone in her circle of friends. Her sharp wit and contagious smile will be forever in our hearts.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, July 16th, at the Gale Woods Farm Pavilion, allowing for ample social distancing indoors and out. Visitation at 1:00 PM, and a service at 2:00 PM. 7210 County Road 110 W., Minnetrista, MN. Memorials preferred to ThreeRiversParks.org
