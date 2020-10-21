Martha C MillerOshkosh - Martha C Miller, age 96,of Oshkosh, died Monday October 19, 2020 at her home in Oshkosh. She was born in Oshkosh on January 4 1924 the daughter of the late John and Anna Lang Putzer. Martha graduated from Oshkosh High School. Martha married Marvin Miller on May 29, 1948 in Oshkosh. She was employed at Miles Kimball CO in Oshkosh. She was a member of St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart site), avid Packer fan and was extremely happy when Brett Favre's name was put on the Lambeau Ring of Honor. She enjoyed sewing and making different items for her family.Martha is survived by one brother; Phillip (Lorraine) Putzer, of Oshkosh and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by five brothers; John, Herbert, Henry, Arthur, Richard Putzer, seven sisters; Margaret Kasper, Rosemarie Pupeter, Phyllis, Marcella, Anna, JoAnn Putzer, and four infant sisters.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday October 23, at 10:30 AM in St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart site) with the Rev Louis Golamari officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of services.In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.Martha's family wishes to extend a very special Thank you to her caregivers; Shirley, Mary Jo, Kim, Renee, and Steph for their care and compassion in her time of need.