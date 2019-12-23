|
|
Martha Tellock
Oshkosh - Martha Elizabeth Tellock passed away December 19th, 2019 at Bella Vista - Oshkosh. Martha was born February 19, 1928, the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Amalie Steiben.
Martha is survived by her husband, Gordon Tellock. She is further survived by two sisters, June (Lawrence) Louther of Oshkosh and Bertha Foster of Fond du Lac, one brother, Edwin Steiben of Las Vegas, five stepchildren, Gail Casiana, Ronald (Julie) Tellock, Dana Tellock, William (Paula) Tellock all from Oshkosh and David (Elizabeth) Tellock of Omro, also 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Frederick, Emil and Alexander Steiben, three sisters, Mary and Emma Steiben and Dorothy Gartman.
Martha worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company and was instrumental in organizing the Telco Credit Union, she retired after 30 years of service. She was also the assistant treasurer at the First Presbyterian Church in Oshkosh. Martha enjoyed golfing and was champion of the women's golf league at the Oshkosh Country Club. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching sports. She loved her children and grandchildren and closely followed their achievements in life.
A private service will be held by the family. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019