Oshkosh - Martha Wooster Medley, 89, died peacefully at the Country Villa Assisted Living Facility in Omro WI and took Jesus' hand Sunday evening, October 11, 2020. The family would like to extend the warmest appreciation to all of the caregivers and staff for the patience and kindness always afforded Martha. We are grateful for the courtesies extended the immediate family to accommodate her end of life. The atmosphere was a reverential time of peace for us all. She was our heart and we never had concerns while she was in your care. Martha entered this world to the late Paul and Hallie Wooster at their home in Warner, OH. The family moved to Columbus, OH where she attended Indianola High School. Here she was an accomplished and competitive accordionist. She performed with the marching band as a drum majorette. She was also an active member of Job's Daughters because her dad was a degreed Mason. After graduation she entered Ohio State University to major in Home Economics. While at OSU she met, and fell in love with engineering student, Jackson Medley, marrying after his graduation, 1951. Together their family grew to have four children. They camped the family across all but seven of the United States. She developed many talents becoming experienced and expert in everything she decided to do. She became an expert seamstress making many of the family clothes, dance costumes, curtains, and even tackling reupholstering chairs and a davenport. They always had a half acre garden and together they picked, bagged for freezing and canned, dried and pickled their harvest to feed the growing brood. She became a gourmet cook and we waited for her cookbook. She was the school room-mother everyone wanted. Moving to WI she did the interior decorating for their forever home. A constant joy was her 53-year active service membership at Oshkosh-First Congregational Church. Every place they lived they played bridge. She became very adept hosting dinner parties. Spring would always bring a flurry of planting and pruning, she loved colorful flowers and even in her demise, the trees are in full color. Children out of the house and finally retired, the couple enjoyed traveling. World adventurers, they departed for a Middle Eastern tour to include Turkey the day following 9/11. Australia was a favorite, as well as visiting friends in Alaska and family out west. They were always home in time to work the annual Oshkosh-EAA. Jackson often said she was his perfect partner for 62 cherished years. He depended on her to set the tone for his frequent business dinners. She truly loved him and missed him since his 2013 passing. We are so comforted knowing the "Partners Forever" will dance her way into heaven, with an aside to the divine, "Look out angels, you'll have your hands full with this one." Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her older sister Betty, retired from OSU printing dept., and her younger brother, Joseph "Buckeye Joe" Wooster, world renowned master decoy carver, wildlife artist, and author; and extended Wooster nieces and nephews. She will be missed by Jackson's brother Alfred (Elizabeth) OR and extended Medley nieces and nephews. Surviving to share their cherished memories are her four devoted children: Karen Medley Smith (Dr. Robert C. Smith) GA; Martin Medley (Shari) FL; Gail Medley Ludwig (Randall) WI; and Raymond Medley (Janet) WI. Her 11 grandchildren have memories to share: Kimberly Smith Sams (Shane) GA; Pamela McCarter (Michael) GA; Cassandra Maloy (Jason) GA; Adam Medley (Becky) WI; Allen Medley (Katie) NC; Danielle Parker Rhodes (Conner) FL; Sam Parker (Alicia) AK; Heidi Ludwig Zich (Steven) WI; Chad Ludwig WI; Joseph Medley (Melissa) IL and April Medley Izykowski (Alex) UT. Her 15 great grandchildren have stories to tell: Logan and Baily; Jose and Natalie; Mary Catherine and Madeline; Hope (Patrick) and Faith; Brendan and Grace; Parker and Ariana; Zeke and Mabel; Braylon. Her one great-great grandchild will be the recipient of the funniest tales: Genesis.Because of the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread in WI the immediate family members will have a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery officiated by Reverend Nancy Taylor pastor - Oshkosh-First Congregational Church. For those friends who wish to send a note, share a story or other form of remembrance of Martha, you may send it to the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home 402 Waugoo Avenue Oshkosh, WI 54901 Phone: (920) 231-1510.