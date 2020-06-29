Martin "Marty" AuerOshkosh - Martin "Marty" Auer, age 84, passed away June 28 at Park View Health Center. Marty was a kind and gentle man who appreciated everyone just the way they are. His sense of humor was always at-the-ready, and his natural curiosity was evident even in his love of gadgets. He was proud of his service in the military, where he was a member of the Signal Corps. He was seldom seen without his "Army Veteran" cap, and it was worn with honor. Marty also loved spending time at his cottage in Three Lakes. He and his beloved wife, Lois, spent many happy days there. They also shared their lives, over the years, with several dogs whom they treasured as members of the family. In truth, Marty never met a dog he did not like - and dogs loved Marty. There was a constant and never-ending supply of treats in his pocket for them.Before his retirement, Marty worked for 13 years as the maintenance supervisor of Park View Health Center. He found a second family there, and they certainly showed that with the exceptional care they provided for Marty during the time he resided at Park View Health Center. The above and beyond consideration of his former coworkers, and longtime friends, did not go unnoticed by Marty. In addition to the staff at Park View Health Center, thanks surely need to be extended to the hospice staff of Ascension.Pastor Karen Jewell of Saint Andrews Lutheran Church in Oshkosh also deserves much gratitude for her support and kindness to Marty over the years he knew her. Marty had great respect for Pastor Karen's dedication and faith-filled guidance.Marty was preceded in death by his wife Lois; his parents, Anna and Erwin; and his brother Wolfgang. He is survived by his extended family of relatives and many friends he made wherever he went. Marty will be genuinely missed.A graveside service for Marty will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.