Martin "Bud" Bartel
Green Lake - Martin "Bud" Bartel, age 83, of Green Lake, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Brown Wilcox in Berlin. He was born on December 3, 1935, a son of Walter S. and Margy S. (Fredericks) Bartel. In 1953, Martin graduated from Green Lake High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army having been stationed in Germany during peacetime. Bud was a farmer and was proud of his Twin Springs Farm. He exported cattle internationally and was a member of the Brown Swiss Association. He enjoyed showing his Brown Swiss dairy cattle at the Canton Show and the World Dairy Expo. Bud was a former 4-H leader and supported 4-H in his earlier years. He loved reading, hunting and enjoyed managing his farm and woodlands. Years ago, he was proud of the fact he had deer on his property when deer were scarce.
Martin is survived by his sister-in-law, Joan Bartel of Mason City, IA; 4 nephews, Tony (Desi) Bartel of Glenwood, IA, Steve Bartel of Castana, IA, Bob Bartel Jr. of Blooming Prairie, MN, David (Linda) Bartel of Nora Springs, IA; 7 nieces, Pam (Russ) Rolling of Oyens, IA, Michelle (Jim) Meyers of Sioux City, IA, Marcia (John) Conley of Shawnee, KS, Lonnie (Gary) Bilyeu of Ankeny, IA, Rita Larson of Apple Valley, MN, Lynne (Wayne) Goeders of Graettinger, IA, Susan (Don) Kelso of Monroe, IA; numerous great nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margy Bartel; 3 brothers, Walter D. Bartel, Robert W. Bartel, James Bartel; nephew, Jim M. Bartel; sister-in-law, Millie Bartel.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Martin "Bud" Bartel will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 530 Ruth St., in Green Lake, WI. Father Michelu Ragola will officiate. Martin will be laid to rest following the Mass at the Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake. A memorial has been established. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Martin with his family.
The family of Martin "Bud" Bartel would like to thank the staff of Brown Wilcox and Agnesian Hospice Hope for the compassionate care given to Bud.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 28, 2019