Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Martin F. Gromnicki Obituary
Martin F. Gromnicki

Oshkosh - Martin Francis Gromnicki, age 62, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Oshkosh. Martin was born on December 25, 1956 at the Madison General Hospital to the late Stanley and Virginia (Reinke) Gromnicki. Marty attended college at UW-Whitewater where he earned his Bachelor's degree. After college he married Pamela Kettlewell on June 5, 1992. Martin worked for Oshkosh Truck for many years.

Marty was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He was so proud of his kids and their accomplishments. Marty enjoyed long distance bike riding, bird watching, and was a master on the grill. He also dabbled in drawing, painting, and coin collecting. Marty was a true and sincere friend and will forever be missed.

Marty is survived by his loving wife; Pamela Gromnicki, son; Matthew (Lauren) Gromnicki, daughter; Brianna Gromnicki, one brother; Carl, and grandchild; William Gromnicki.

He is preceded by his parents, one brother; John, mother-in-law; Sandra Kettlewell, and good friend; Dean Olson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 6:00pm at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. Deacon John Ingala will be the officiant. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Monday from 3:00pm until the time of service at the funeral home.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
