Dr. Marvin "Marv" Clyde Faust
Winneconne - Dr. Marvin Clyde Faust, "Marv" to all who knew and loved him, was born to eternal life and independence (freedom from a body that had not been able to keep up with his adventurous and spontaneous spirit for years) on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Marv was born on December 7, 1935, to Clyde William and Alpha Edna Faust of Bell Center, Wisconsin. Truly a day of infamy in Marv's own words.
He grew up in the small town of Soldier's Grove, Wisconsin where he absorbed all a "village" had to offer including their perception of him as delightful, gifted and an all-around good guy, and he never forgot his connection to that community.
In spite of multiple, seemingly insurmountable obstacles including his father's accidental death, poverty, his diagnosed multiple sclerosis, some unwise choices and family's pleas to settle for less than what he wanted, Marv graduated in the top 10% of his class with a medical degree from Pahlavi University in Shiraz, Iran, an English speaking school sponsored by the University of Pennsylvania on behalf of the Shah of Iran. He was given the "best bedside manner" award by his peers.
Marv completed his residency with the U.S. Army at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss during the Vietnam war. (This was his third enlistment after having met his previous obligations as both an unlisted man and a reservist.) Although he was devoutly dedicated to medicine, little inspired him to take army life seriously. From the stories he told, many envisioned him as the inspiration for "Hawkeye" in M*A*S*H.
Marv used his medical degree and Family Practice Board Certification to help anyone who needed his expertise; no one was turned away. He worked for the State of Wisconsin at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, for Winnebago County at Park View Health Center, for various physicians in their practice's prn, for Father Carr's free clinic, and as a deliverer of occupational medicine for Kimberly-Clark and American Can Corporation.
Besides medicine, Marv loved both being with people and our lives together in Winneconne. He was a "people magnet" in the true sense of this crazy term; generous, positive, genuine, caring, encouraging. There were only a couple of serious bones in his entire body. Whatever else escaped him, he remembered "the funny".
Marv married his "partner in crime" on December 17, 1993. During this 31-year relationship he and "Janice Irene" marveled that it had to be against the law to be this happy together. The couple loved sharing and listening to other's stories, traveling, attending concerts and musicals, raising our bulldogs, visiting family and the people of Soldier's Grove, following sports and attending church.
Marv is survived by his wife, Jan. He has three children from a previous marriage, Peter Joel (Kristen), Michael John (Joslyn) and Jane Sarah (John) Madden; six grandchildren, Isabell, Oscar, Hudson, Chloe, Margaret Madden and Sophie Madden. Marv helped parent two step sons, Joshua (Jennifer) Cain and Benjamin (Anna) Cain; as well as acted as grandpa to their children, Allie, Nathan, Natalie and Emma.
We want to express our heartfelt thanks to all who visited and kept us in their lives all the while we were home-bound. Special thanks to the Alzheimer's Association
for amazing social experiences, education and never-ending support; to Park View Health Center for the best care ever; to all its staff, you are our angels, need we say more…
Memorials chosen include the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America, the Alzheimer's Association
and Park View Health Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held once we can gather again safely.
