Marvin R. Hintz
Oshkosh - Marvin Roy Hintz, 83, of Oshkosh, WI passed away early Friday morning, April 26 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was a patient undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.
Marvin was born October 7, 1935 on a farm in the township of Omro, WI to Edward and Lillian (Wolff) Hintz. After graduation from Ripon High School, Ripon, WI in 1953 he enlisted in the US Army. Marvin served his country in the Army from June 1954 to May 1956 with his duty mainly in Germany. He was with the 2nd Armored Division, Hell on Wheels, and was a Truck Vehicle Mechanic. After his honorable discharge from the US Army he returned to his parents farm near Pickett, WI to work with his Dad. On June 1, 1957 Marvin married Beatrice Ann Stueber of Oshkosh, in a ceremony at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pickett, WI.
Marvin moved his family to Green Lake, WI in 1959 and then on to Whittier, CA in the early 60's where he bought an old truck, hauling two bottom dump trailers of freeway construction materials for a living. Marvin moved the family back to Wisconsin in 1970 where he got his two jobs back that he had before moving, at Culligan and Speed Queen, Ripon, WI. Marvin always worked hard and usually had two jobs most of his life. He enjoyed people and made friends wherever he went. In 1998 Marvin retired from Speed Queen after 29 years. Retirement wasn't Marvin's favorite past time as he soon realized. He and Bea became property managers for an apartment in Oshkosh for a bit. He decided pretty quick that wasn't his "thing". Marvin did however enjoy being a grandpa and having more time to play with the grandkids and attend more events. He always had enjoyed watching his kids play sports and as grandpa he tried his hardest to get to all of the grandkids basketball, track, cross country and football games.
The next move was back to Green Lake where Marvin had started his family many years before. He also went back to work, first at a temporary job service but then ended up working full time at Milsco, Redgranite which he retired from in 2012. He was 78 years old and it was time to move to Oshkosh, where he started going to the Senior Center for exercise and socializing.
Marvin had a full family life. His children are his legacy because each of them have been instilled with his way of life. Surviving Marvin are his wife of 61 years, Beatrice; Children: Debra (Dan) Walzer, Oshkosh; Diane Hintz, Gibsonton, FL; David Hintz, Riverside, CA; Daniel (Lynn) Hintz, Riverside, CA; Dana (Todd) Eckstein, Ripon. Grandchildren: Ryan Finley, Tucson, AZ; Robin Finley, Gibsonton, FL; Matthew (Sarah) Washkoviak, Caledonia, WI; Megan Washkoviak, Denver, CO; Danielle (Andrew) Neely, Murfreesboro, TN; Petty Officer Third Class Dylan Hintz, US Coast Guard, Honolulu, HI; Specialist Taylor Corkran, US Army; and Hayley Corkran, Ripon. Great-Grandchildren : Crimson and Zackary Enlow, Gibsonton, FL; and Calla Washkoviak, Caledonia, WI. Also, his brother Lyell Hintz, of Oshkosh; sister, Adele Morris, Valley Head, AL; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding Marvin in death are his parents Edward and Lillian (Wolff) Hintz; his brothers, Edward who died in 1948 from an auto accident; Henry Hintz; sister Brenda (Hintz) Boe; his in-laws Arthur and Mary Ann Stueber; his brothers-in-law Donald Boe; Arthur Bernard Stueber; sister-in-law Gladys Hintz.
Visitation for Marvin will be held from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 508 Co Rd M, Pickett, WI 54964.
Funeral Service for Marvin will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pickett, with Pastor Jud Krohn officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in Pickett. Final Salute with Military Honors will take place at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Veterans Administration, 2135 Rimrock Rd., Madison, WI 54913.
The Hintz family would like to thank the 4th floor team at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison, the Infusion Clinic Staff; Paul Hauri APN and his team, and all of the others who cared for our husband, father, grandfather, brother while a patient there. And many thanks to Rob, Marvin's hospice nurse and the Pastor in those hours when we needed words to comfort.
Marvin was proud to serve this country. Please honor him by wearing Red, White and Blue.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019