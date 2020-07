Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary A. Martin



Oshkosh - Mary Aileen. Martin, age 94 of Oshkosh passed away Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at Ascension Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Rev. Paul R. Martin and a member of the First Congregational Church of Oshkosh.



Funeral Arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. (920) 566-2313









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store