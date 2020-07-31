Mary A. Martin



Oshkosh - Mary Aileen Martin, our dear mother, has left her earthly home to be with her heavenly father. Mary passed on July 25 of 2020 in Oshkosh at the grand old age of 94.



Mom was still grateful to be alive and appreciating every day. She had just returned from a trip to the family cabin of 59 years in Minnesota.



Mary was born in California in 1926; her parents were Harry Ewing and Mary Staggs.



The early years were spent in the mountains of Oregon. Just recently Mom said, "I miss the mountains." For two summers, she lived and worked alone on a lookout reporting forest fires, and baking cakes and bread in a wood-fired oven.



When our mother was 16, she joined the Presbyterian Church, and her faith has grown with every passing day. She once said, "My faith in God saved my life."



Our mother loved classical music and played the violin since the age of 16, including 2nd Chair Violinist in the Lansing (Michigan) Symphony Orchestra and the Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra.



Overcoming tremendous odds, she completed high school, then a Bachelor's Degree at the University of Oregon. Courageously and alone, she then moved to Chicago to earn her first of two Master's Degrees in social work at McCormick Theological Seminar. Mom wanted to help others the way she had been helped, to give people the support they needed to survive and thrive. Mary fulfilled her aspirations until the age of 81.



While serving lunch one fall day in the seminary dining room, Mom looked up to see a handsome young man in front of her. Just a few months later, in January 1952, Mom married Paul Martin from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They remained together until he passed in October of 2019.



Mary gave birth to five children: Scott (Jo Ann), Allen (deceased), Paul E., Jed (Jody) and Laurie (Richard). Their union had further blossomed, giving life to six precious grandchildren and five great grandchildren. We've all been infinitely blessed to have her as our matriarch.



Mary was tender and kind, intelligent and wise, compassionate and gracious, courageous and persevering, patient and sweet. Mom loved greatly those in her family, friends in career, and her First Presbyterian Church and Congregational Church communities.



While our mother had intended to be presented in finest blue dress and white pearl necklace, while being surrounded by her loved ones to celebrate her life, we will merely have to envision this, as her service will need to be held privately.



We would be grateful to receive merely cards recounting you fondest memories of our mother, Mary. You may address them to:



The Paul & Mary Martin Family



537 Cemetary Street



Merrimac, WI 53561



The funeral will take place on Saturday, the 8th of August at 11:00 AM Central with only her immediate family, officiated by the Reverend Nancy Taylor.



Anticipating that we will create a slide show about Mom, you may receive a copy through your email account; please enter your email address on your card.



Knowing Mother's love for chocolates and coffee, you might savor this in her honor on Saturday in lieu of your presence.









