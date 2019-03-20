|
|
Mary A. Rentmeester
Greendale - Longtime resident of Greendale. Found Peace on March 17, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of Ray for over 57 years. Loving mom of Terry (Danielle Mazza) and Tami. Proud grandma of Brittany, Evan and Ethan. Great grandma of Isla. Further survived by a brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation Saturday March 23, 2019 9-10:15 am with a mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale). Private interment in Oshkosh, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Max A. Sass & Sons
Mission Hills Chapel
414-427-0707
maxsass.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 20, 2019