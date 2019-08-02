|
|
Mary Ann Drzycimski
Oshkosh - Mary Ann Murphy Drzycimski, age 87, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah. She was born on June 18, 1932, in Milwaukee, WI, to Dr. James Alban and Mary Margaret (Monahan) Murphy. After graduation from Holy Angels Academy in 1950 and Marquette University in 1954, Mary Ann taught elementary school for a number of years. In 1963, Mary Ann's older brother introduced her to a friend from the Marquette High School reunion planning committee. Three dates later, Mary Ann and Eugene "Gene" Drzycimski were engaged; they married on July 18, 1964, at Mother of Good Council Church and spent 55 wonderful years together. After living in Corvallis, OR; Lawrence, KS; and New Berlin, WI, they settled in Oshkosh, WI, in 1970, where they lived a life full of gardening, swimming, boating, fishing, traveling, raising their daughters, and enjoying time with loved ones. Mary Ann, often called "Mimi" by family and friends, volunteered at the Oshkosh Public Library and St. Vincent De Paul. She appreciated a hot cup of coffee with her son-in-law in the morning or a glass of wine when cooking dinner with her daughters. She enjoyed meeting friends for a game of bridge or Tuesday morning breakfast. Spending time with her grandchildren was her great delight. An adventurer at heart, Mary Ann traveled to Ireland, Russia, New Zealand, Saipan, Belize, Grenada, Costa Rica, and more. She snorkeled in the tropics and parasailed with her sisters in Florida. Mary Ann was a voracious reader and a skilled seamstress. She crocheted beautiful afghans and especially loved making ones for babies. She was happiest outside, tending her roses and fragrant peonies from her mother's garden. She always had homemade baked goods to tempt her husband's sweet tooth, and her raspberry jam is justly famous among family and friends. Her faith was the bedrock of her life.
Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Gene; her daughters, Mary Drzycimski-Finn and Krista Hawley; her sons-in-law, Thomas Finn and Nathaniel Hawley; her grandchildren; Tayah, Maxwell "Max", and Sera Ann Hawley; her brother, James "Jim" (Helen) Murphy; brothers-in-law, Donald "Don" Horning and John (Marie) Drzycimski; and sister-in-law, Mary (Bradley) Merrill; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Kathleen "Katy" Horning and Nora Renner; and her brother-in-law Franklin "Frank" Renner.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI, 54904. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will begin at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a gesture to honor Mary Ann's life may contribute in her name to the Oshkosh Public Library or Wisconsin Public Radio.
We will miss you dearly.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019