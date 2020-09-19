1/1
Mary Ann Mangum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Mangum

Mary Ann Mangum, age 63, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Florida. She was born to James and Jane (Nimke) Erspamer. She loved everything about & beamed when it came to her grandchildren. She loved watching Christmas movies, no matter what time of the year it was. She also loved playing her slot machines. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends & was always the life of the party. She will always be remembered for her 4th of July parties, swimming in her backyard, her angels, her Packers, and being a kind and caring woman.

Mary is survived by her children Shannon (Shawn) Schibline, Jacob (Jessica) Erspamer, and Crystal Mangum. She is also survived by her siblings Cindy (John), Lisa (Rick), Linda, Marsha, Velvet, Jim, Jeff (Debbie), Mike, Danny, and Jerry; her grandchildren Owen, Carsten, Cameron, Kevin, Blake, Alexus, Carter, Rylan, Noah, and Juliahna. She is also survived by her best friend Laurie Hensarling and close special friend of the family Peggy Saunders; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Jane Erspamer and sisters Sue, Dawn, and Charmaine.

A celebration of life will be at a later date as per Mary's wishes she didn't want any other service.

Special thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, FL for the care and compassion that they have shown Mary and her family.

When Tomorrow Starts Without Me

When tomorrow starts without me

And I am not here to see if the sun should rise

And you find your eyes filled with tears for me

I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today

While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say,

I know how much you love me as much as I love you.

Each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too

But when tomorrow starts without me

Please try to understand that an angel came and called my name

And took me by the hand.

I want you to know Shannon, Jacob, and Crystal and the grandkids … Love Mom




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved