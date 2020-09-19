Mary Ann Mangum



Mary Ann Mangum, age 63, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Florida. She was born to James and Jane (Nimke) Erspamer. She loved everything about & beamed when it came to her grandchildren. She loved watching Christmas movies, no matter what time of the year it was. She also loved playing her slot machines. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends & was always the life of the party. She will always be remembered for her 4th of July parties, swimming in her backyard, her angels, her Packers, and being a kind and caring woman.



Mary is survived by her children Shannon (Shawn) Schibline, Jacob (Jessica) Erspamer, and Crystal Mangum. She is also survived by her siblings Cindy (John), Lisa (Rick), Linda, Marsha, Velvet, Jim, Jeff (Debbie), Mike, Danny, and Jerry; her grandchildren Owen, Carsten, Cameron, Kevin, Blake, Alexus, Carter, Rylan, Noah, and Juliahna. She is also survived by her best friend Laurie Hensarling and close special friend of the family Peggy Saunders; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents James and Jane Erspamer and sisters Sue, Dawn, and Charmaine.



A celebration of life will be at a later date as per Mary's wishes she didn't want any other service.



Special thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, FL for the care and compassion that they have shown Mary and her family.



When Tomorrow Starts Without Me



When tomorrow starts without me



And I am not here to see if the sun should rise



And you find your eyes filled with tears for me



I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today



While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say,



I know how much you love me as much as I love you.



Each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too



But when tomorrow starts without me



Please try to understand that an angel came and called my name



And took me by the hand.



I want you to know Shannon, Jacob, and Crystal and the grandkids … Love Mom









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store