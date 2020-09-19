1/1
Mary Ann Mangum
Mary Ann (Erspamer) Mangum

Mary Ann (Erspamer) Mangum, age 63, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Florida. She was born to James and Jane (Nimke) Erspamer. She loved everything about & beamed when it came to her grandchildren. She loved watching Christmas movies, no matter what time of the year it was. She also loved playing her slot machines. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends & was always the life of the party. She will always be remembered for her 4th of July parties, swimming in her backyard, her angels, her Packers, and being a kind and caring woman.

Mary is survived by her children Shannon (Shawn) Schibline, Jacob (Jessica) Erspamer, and Crystal Mangum. She is also survived by her siblings Cindy (John), Lisa (Rick), Linda, Marsha, Velvet, Jim, Jeff (Debbie), Mike, Danny, and Jerry; her grandchildren Owen, Carsten, Cameron, Kevin, Blake, Alexus, Carter, Rylan, Noah, and Juliahna. She is also survived by her best friend Laurie Hensarling and close special friend of the family Peggy Saunders; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Jane Erspamer and sisters Sue, Dawn, and Charmaine, nephew Michael Wright.

A celebration of life will be at a later date as per Mary's wishes she didn't want any other service.

Special thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, FL for the care and compassion that they have shown Mary and her family.

I want you to know Shannon, Jacob, and Crystal and the grandkids … Love Mom




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 19, 2020
I will forever love you mom!
Crystal Mangum
Daughter
