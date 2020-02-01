|
|
Mary Ann Schumitsch
Spring Lake - Mary Ann Schumitsch (nee Scervi), age 84 of Spring Lake, rural Neshkoro, formerly of Antigo and Milwaukee, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at her home in the Township of Marion, following a 2 year battle with bladder cancer. Mary was surrounded by the love of her family.
Mary is the beloved wife of Arthur, and an active, faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Neshkoro. She was a kind, gentle, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 7th. at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Place in Neshkoro. (St. James Place is located north of St. James Catholic Church on Highway 73 in Neshkoro.) Father Dale Grubba, Pastor will officiate. Following the Mass, Mary will be laid to rest in St. James Parish Cemetery, Neshkoro.
Relatives and friends may visit with Mary's family Friday from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. prior to the Mass at St. James Place. Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials for St. James Catholic Church or the Neshkoro Lions Club will be appreciated in Mary's memory.
A complete Obituary will be published in a later edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting Mary's family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020