Mary Zmolek passed away 6/20/20 after battling ALS with courage and determination. When she received her diagnosis, she accepted it bravely. We had very close family and friends. We are even tighter now. Mary left everyone she touched a better person, closer, stronger.It was Mary's faith that formed who she was and how she lived. She was a life long devote Catholic, practicing steadfast moral conviction honorably. Mary was principled, a loving wife, and affectionate mother. On 6/19/82, she married the love of her life, Joe. Mary was very proud of her children, Katie and Bridget, and their accomplishments.Mary graduated from the Marquette University College of Nursing in 1980. She retired from working at the Mercy Medical Center recovery room upon receiving her ALS diagnosis. Because of her affection for all humanity, she treated everyone with respect. Her sharp wit made her a favorite with patients and co-workers, who became more like friends and family.Mary was born 1/22/58 to the late Dr. John and Marilyn McKenzie in Rice Lake, WI. Survivors include her husband Joe; her daughters, Katie (Patrick) Blaney, Bridget (Rob) Patek; brothers, Matt (Tiggy) McKenzie, Dr. Pat (Anne) McKenzie; sisters, Kathleen McKenzie, Linda (Marc) Brammer, Amy (Randall) Swanson, Terri McKenzie, Sheila (Bill) Acton; grandchildren Clare and PJ Blaney, Grace Patek and a grandson on the way. Mary is further survived by in-laws, Terry (Roger) Sturm, Dr. Jim (Julie) Zmolek, Dr. Doug Zmolek; many loving nieces, nephews and their families.We give our heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful loving family, friends, and caregivers who helped Mary in her final phase. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for Mary. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Mary Zmolek Memorial Fund.