Sister Mary Constance West, SSM
Oshkosh - Sister Mary Constance West, age 96 years, died on July 28, 2019, at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, Wi.
Sister Mary Constance, born October 14, 1922, in Pipestone, MN, was named and baptized Mariea Clemense West. She was the second of two children born to Petrus (Peter) and Christina Maria (Ryselace) West. Her parents migrated to the U.S. in 1921 from Ghent, Belgium. She was raised in St. Joseph's Orphanage in Wabasha, Minnesota as her mother died in childbirth. Mariea entered the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1939. She professed first vows on August 12, 1943.
Sister M. Constance's ministerial positions included: Supervisor of the Laboratory and Radiology Departments form 1946-1955 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander, WI; teacher of first grade at Mother of Perpetual Help School in Milwaukee, WI in 1955; Laboratory Supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital in Roswell, NM from 1956-1969; and she assisted in the laboratory at St. Joseph's Hospital in Barbados, West Indies in 1969. She also served as Administrative Coordinator of the Laboratory Department at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa, OK from 1970-1979. From 1979-2002 Sister M. Constance served in Pastoral Care at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa, OK. She engaged in volunteer ministry at St. Teresa of Avila Village, a nursing home and assisted living facility in Collinsville, OK, from January 2001 to April 1, 2011. Sister was an avid knitter and crocheter which won her a number of First Place awards in State Fairs. On April 29, 2011, Sister M. Constance retired to SSM Franciscan Courts in Oshkosh, WI.
Sister Mary Constance is preceded in death by her parents and brother Fredrick. She is survived by cousins living in Evergem, Belgium.
Homecoming will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh, WI. Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 29 to July 30, 2019