Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel
Mary E. Fink Obituary
Mary E. Fink

Oshkosh - Mary E. Fink, age 75, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at her home on February 23, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1943 in Oshkosh, a daughter of the late Frank and Frieda (Hayes) Heisler. She was married to James P. Fink Sr. who preceded her in death in 2001. Mary had worked for both Miles Kimball and Jacks Maintenance. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church.

She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by five sons, John of Milwaukee, Patrick (Ruth) of Seymour, Thomas of Oshkosh, Steve (Liz) of Delevan and Chris (Melissa) Fink of Oshkosh. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mary will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. A time of visitation will be held at the chapel on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park. A memorial fund will be established.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 26, 2019
