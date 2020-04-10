Resources
Mary E. (Anderson) Hildebrant

Mary E. (Anderson) Hildebrant Obituary
Milwaukee - Gathered home to heaven April 6, 2020, age 87, after two months of declining health. Born to Oscar and Olga Anderson in Milwaukee, she was graduated from Good Shepherd's Ev. Lutheran School, Lutheran High School (now Wisconsin Lutheran High School), and Dr. Martin Luther College (now Martin Luther College) in New Ulm, MN. She taught K-2 at Grace Ev. Lutheran School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, until her marriage to the late George C. Hildebrant in 1955. She is survived by three children: Janine (Richard) Gross, Julie (the late Richard) Wagner, and John Hildebrant. Also survived by Ken Holz, fiancé of Julie, and cousins in Wisconsin and across the country. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ralph Anderson, and her husband. She was a long-time member of Grace Forever Young and the Senior Choir at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, where she also served as an organist. She taught piano to many students, and was employed as a clerk at Kmart in Oshkosh until she came to need a heart transplant, which she received in July of 1995. Since 2011, she lived in the Milwaukee area to be closer to family. The family of Mary thanks the family of 11-year-old Stephanie Cox, whose donated heart kept Mary alive for nearly 25 years. Due to state restrictions currently in effect, a private committal service will be held April 13, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, appreciated.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
