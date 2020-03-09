|
|
Mary E. Hopp
Oshkosh, WI - Mary E. Hopp, age 95, of Oshkosh, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Bethel Home. She was born on December 14, 1924 in Oshkosh a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Moyer) Uder. Mary attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from Oshkosh High School and Mercy School of Nursing. She married James S. Hopp on November 25, 1965. Before her marriage to James she was employed by Doctors John B. Hughes and Melvin G. Apell.
Mary is survived by her husband, James; a sister, Dolores Minarik; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Rev. Francis J. Uder C.SSR and a brother in law, John Minarik.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 am in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter's Catholic Church 449 High Avenue in Oshkosh with the Rev. Jerome Pastors as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 am until the time of Mass. The family wishes a sincere thank you to the staff at Bethel Home and Ascension Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Mary.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020