Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Jude Parish, St. Vincent Catholic Church
corner of Oregon St. and South Park Ave.
Oshkosh, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
corner of Oregon St. and South Park Ave.
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh - Mary E. Horejs, age 79, of Oshkosh, passed away on May 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Jude Parish, St. Vincent Catholic Church, corner of Oregon St. and South Park Ave. in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:30 am until the time of Mass. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Northwestern and the Post Crescent.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 21, 2019
